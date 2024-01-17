Expert Commentary? Data Privacy Week 2024

January 2024 by cyber security experts

January 21 – January 27 marks Data Privacy Week 2024, an annual international effort to raise awareness about the importance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data, and educating individuals and businesses on data protection challenges. the expert commentary from leaders across the cybersecurity and tech space on the importance of this week as well as insights into how organizations can best safeguard their private data.

Omri Weinberg, Co-Founder and CRO at DoControl: “An often-overlooked aspect of data security, especially in SaaS environments, is the insider threat posed by employees. Collaboration through these platforms, while boosting productivity, can inadvertently lead to the exposure of sensitive information. It’s crucial for organizations to educate their teams on the risks of data sharing and implement robust controls to mitigate accidental breaches. Ensuring data privacy is a collective effort, where every employee’s awareness and vigilance are key.”

Gopi Ramamoorthy, Senior Director of Security and GRC Engineering at Symmetry Systems: “For individuals, data privacy should start with Zero trust. It is highly recommended not to share the personally identifiable data (PII) with any organization or any website unless required. If you are providing PI to a required site, always use caution to ensure the website that you are on is correct, legitimate and secure. There are many fake sites that collect personal data. Additionally, posting on social media and reacting to social media posts should be done with no sharing of personal information including sensitive information like home address, travel, family plans and related information.

For organizations, GDPR articles 4,5 and 6 can be referred for guidance to make decisions on what personal data to collect and why. These three articles define the means and purpose of collection data and processing principles. Other privacy regulations have similar articles that provide the guidance on the basis of PII data collection. Once data collection and purpose is decided, adequate data security needs to be carefully planned. Securing PII starts with Privacy By Design (PbD). The core principle of Privacy By Design is based on least privilege and need to know basis. Organizations should have clearly defined and strict access controls around PII data based on regulations, policies and procedures. Also, organizations should implement adequate logging and monitoring controls. For many tasks such as data discovery, data classification, data access controls, etc., the latest technologies can be used for effective security, automation and scaling.”

Eric Scwake, Director of CyberSecurity Strategy, Salt Security: “Data Privacy Week allows organizations of all sizes to reflect on their critical data and assess ways to ensure its safety and security. Customers and internal stakeholders trust organizations with their data, but the digital transformation has exposed it to more significant threats. As APIs are now touching this data more than ever, it’s essential to understand how they utilize it and promptly identify any potential risks. When considering data privacy, it’s crucial to consider the people, processes, and policies involved.

1. Understand your APIs: Have processes in place to understand APIs used in your environment, including what data they access. Knowing this will allow you to apply policy governance rules to API’s across your organization.

2. Embrace Access Control: Implement strong authentication and authorization protocols to ensure only authorized applications and users can access data. Use multi-factor authentication, API keys, and granular access controls.

3. Encryption is Everything: Encrypt data at rest and in transit, rendering it useless to any unauthorized eyes that might intercept it.

4. Vulnerability Vigilance: Regularly scan your APIs for vulnerabilities and patch them promptly. Proactive monitoring is vital to staying ahead of evolving threats.

5. Transparency Matters: Open communication is vital. Clearly document your API usage policies and data privacy practices. Let users know what data you collect, why, and how they can control its use.

These steps allow organizations to build a robust data privacy ecosystem where APIs become guardians, not vulnerabilities. Commit to securing these digital gateways and ensuring data travels safely in the online world this Data Privacy Week.”

Patrick Harr, CEO of SlashNext: “One of the biggest gaps in security postures today is how personal and corporate data is protected in the age of the hybrid and remote workforce. These blind spots are becoming more readily apparent as organizations and individuals adopt new channels for personal messaging, communications, and collaboration. Targeted phishing attacks in collaboration tools are becoming more common because the likelihood of success is higher than email phishing attacks. Users are not expecting phishing attacks in Teams or Sharepoint, and these attacks are often too sophisticated for a user to determine the communication is malicious. It’s also far less common for organizations to have security protections in place around these types of tools compared to email security solutions. And when a phishing attack succeeds, the cybercriminals capture private data, personal information, company data, or they may even install malware directly onto the device to facilitate ongoing attacks.

In 2023 especially, the introduction of Generative AI technologies like ChatGPT has been a game changer for cybercriminals, particularly in relation to cyberattacks launched through common messaging apps including email and SMS text messaging. These new AI tools have helped attackers to deliver fast moving cyber threats, and have ultimately rendered email security that relies on threat feeds, URL rewriting and block lists ineffective, putting organizations’ private data at high risk. In fact, SlashNext’s latest State of Phishing report revealed a 1,265% increase in phishing emails since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022.

The best defense for an organization to protect against phishing and ensure the safety of both its corporate data as well as employees’ personal data is to always be one step ahead of the attackers. It’s crucial for cyber security protection to leverage AI to successfully battle cyber threats that use AI technology. You have to fight AI with AI.”

Philip George, Executive Technical Strategist, Merlin Cyber: “Year after year, Data Privacy Week invokes calls for better data protection practices, regulations and standards, and encourages individuals to be more conscious of how they share and protect their own personal data online. These are all important parts of the data privacy conversation, but this year a much stronger emphasis needs to be placed on post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and what organizations must be doing now in order to ensure data remains protected in the post-quantum future. Today’s data encryption standards will be ineffective against advanced decryption techniques fueled by cryptographically relevant quantum computers. Although commercial quantum computers exist today, they have yet to achieve the projected computational scale necessary for cryptographically relevancy. However, this reality may change quickly, considering the continued investment by nation states and private sector alike. Coupled with the growing application of ML/AI in the areas of research and development, the potential for more breakthrough developments in quantum computing remains high. Which means the chances for any of the aforementioned entities reaching quantum cryptographic relevancy are improving day-by-day.

NIST is expected to publish its first set of PQC standards this year, which will serve as an important step toward providing organizations with quantum resistant cryptography solutions. Security leaders and data-owners should follow NIST’s guidance and begin their internal preparations today. Primarily, this should entail establishing an integrated quantum planning and implementation team and mapping out cryptographic dependencies by conducting a full system cryptographic inventory. After conducting this inventory, security teams can then implement a risk-driven modernization plan that starts with business-critical and protected data (by law) systems.

These activities must happen in 2024, because threat actors are in fact already targeting encrypted data, by taking a “steal and store now to decrypt later” approach. Quantum computing-based attacks will become a reality in the near future, and we cannot wait until cryptographic relevancy is achieved to begin what may become the largest cryptographic migration in modern history/the history of computing.”