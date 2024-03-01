Expert Comment: PII Exposed of 20 million CutOut.Pro members

March 2024 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity

"Get ready for some eerily targeted phishing scams. With the news that 20 million user records are now exposed, from photos to emails to phone numbers to location data, this is a frightening affirmation of the need for the very regulations that governments are putting into place around the globe. The fact that this breach falls squarely on the shoulders of an AI service will only draw more attention. If you are (or might be) one of the users affected, batten down your data hatches now."