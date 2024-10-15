Expert comment on Pokemon Game breach

October 2024 by Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Consultant at OpenText Security Solutions

After Pokemon Game Freak cyber attack. While Game Freak has not acknowledged the leak of this game data, it did confirm that the personal information of its workforce, contractors, and former employees, including retirees and former business associates was stolen. The comments from Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Consultant, Opentext Cybersecurity :

“The gaming industry has been subject to a significant number of data leaks over the past two years. Typically the most targeted element of the games industry is its players because they have several qualities that criminals look for, including payment details and a tendency to re-use passwords across multiple sites.

In this case, the leaked information includes full names and company email addresses, which means they are likely open to phishing and targeted brute-forcing attacks. This data has been stolen with a view to selling them via specialised Hackers forums/marketplaces. As Game Freak is one of the largest games companies in the world, it is fortunate to have not had any player data compromised in the breach. It is also good to see that the company has already publicly announced it will be introducing stronger security measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

We reiterate the importance of having unique passwords for each service and enabling two-factor authentication whenever possible. Individuals should also remain vigilant in scrutinising the types of emails they receive – and this should be underpinned by cybersecurity technology such as email filtering and anti-malware protection.”