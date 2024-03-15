Expert Comment: NHS Dumfries and Galloway cyberattack
March 2024 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder at Blackfog
NHS Dumfries and Galloway has revealed that it’s suffering from a cyber attack. It warned that hackers could have acquired a "significant quantity" of patient and staff data.
Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog says:
“NHS Dumfries and Galloway is unfortunately the latest to join the healthcare cyber victim club. The healthcare sector in general faces a high risk of cyberattacks, and with sensitive patient information to protect and vital services to deliver, any disruptions can have massive consequences. A lack of investment in the latest cybersecurity tools to prevent data theft and extortion, coupled with the desirability of patient data makes the healthcare sector an attractive and lucrative target for cybercriminals who want to make money or create havoc in enemy states.
Cybersecurity within the sector must be a global priority for governments. The best approach to counter these threats is to use newer technologies that prevent data exfiltration. As cybercriminals continue to evolve their tactics and become more advanced, adopting the latest technologies is the only way to secure patient data and prevent attacks."