Expert Comment: New Cyber Taskforce set up by ICAEW and NCSC

January 2024 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity

A new taskforce is being introduced by prominent accounting and security organizations in the UK, aimed at assisting businesses in enhancing the cyber security of their corporate financial transactions. The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) is spearheading this initiative in partnership with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy, Hackuity, comments:

“It’s reassuring to see the ICAEW working with the NCSC to establish a cyber taskforce and improve the security of their deals. The attack surface of these corporations is enormous, so any guidance will be invaluable to companies striving to reduce their cyber risk.

The finance sector has become a prime target for attackers globally due to the huge amounts of PII and financial data they hold. Any type of breach, particularly in this sector, shatters both the victim organisation’s reputation and customer trust. The more help and guidance for maximum defense, the better.”