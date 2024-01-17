Expert Comment: Mayor of Calviá refuses to pay 10 million euro ransomware demand

January 2024 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog

News has emerged that the city council of Calviá, on the Spanish island of Majorca, has had it’s systems hit by a ransomware attack. They have a team currently working to recover the impacted systems and services, though the IT outages have caused the city to suspend some administrative activities.

There was a ransom demand of €10,000,000, and the mayor stated that they will not be paying under any circumstances.

Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog points out that: