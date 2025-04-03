Expert Comment: Identity Management Day (April 8) - The Identity Renaissance

April 2025 by Bojan Simic, CEO, HYPR

“Identity management often operates in the shadows, particularly within HR – a surprising oversight given HR’s pivotal role in organizational efficiency. However, the rise of sophisticated threats like AI-driven impersonation and deepfake fraud demands a fundamental shift in HR’s security approach. Outdated methods like passwords and traditional verification processes offer little resistance against these evolving attacks, which can convincingly mimic candidates and manipulate hiring processes. This neglect creates a dangerous vulnerability, leaving organizations susceptible to significant risk.

Last year, nearly 50% of organizations suffered a breach, with a staggering 87% traced to identity vulnerabilities. Moreover, a shocking 95% encountered a deepfake attack. These alarming numbers paint a clear and urgent picture: traditional verification methods are failing, leaving organizations critically exposed. Despite this clear and present danger, HR representatives persist in using outdated methods like in-person office visits (cited as the top IDV method for onboarding new hires at 72%) and easily tampered document-based verifications (48%). This reliance on vulnerable practices creates a gaping security hole, inviting fraud and jeopardizing sensitive information.

However, this challenge presents an unprecedented opportunity for HR to lead not alone but as part of a unified effort with security and identity teams. By breaking down silos and fostering collaboration between these critical departments, organizations can build a holistic approach to identity management that strengthens security and improves employee and customer experiences. Together, HR, security and identity teams can design secure, identity-first hiring strategies that protect against escalating risks while enhancing onboarding processes, streamlining access management, and safeguarding sensitive data throughout the organization.

We are entering what I call ’The Identity Renaissance’, a transformative era where technologies like FIDO passkeys are rewriting the authentication rules. These phishing-resistant, user-friendly solutions aren’t just about security; they represent a strategic foundation for forward-thinking, resilient organizations.

With Identity Management Day on the horizon, I challenge leaders to rethink critically. Are we prepared to confront these threats head-on? Are we ready to lead the change in protecting sensitive data and driving innovation that fuels business growth? The stakes have never been higher, but neither has the opportunity. It’s time for a proactive transformation in identity management that starts today.”