Expert Comment: French Gov cyberattacks of ’Unprecedented Intensity’

March 2024 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity

“It’s reassuring to see that a special crisis centre was activated in France to restore online services following cyberattacks of ‘unprecedented intensity’. Luckily, this type of DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack is fairly common and relatively easy to rectify. However, any DDoS attack of this scale – in this case affecting multiple ministries in France - sets off alarm bells for the wider safety of the public and governmental services worldwide.

The fact such an attack has happened ahead of the Paris Olympics this summer is likely not a coincidence; nation state attacks tend to aim for maximum disruption and chaos, which a successful cyber attack of this nature could cause. France has made notable moves to ramp up their national cybersecurity defences, but this could a be a warning sign of more attacks to come ahead of a large global event. In order to keep pace with attacks like these, we ideally need to see increased global collaboration and information sharing between allies to strengthen defences.”