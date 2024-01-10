Rechercher
Expert Comment: First Patch Tuesday of 2024

January 2024 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity

Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy, Hackuity, has shared comment on the first patch Tuesday of 2024.

“This week sees the first patch Tuesday of 2024, and it’s indicative that this year starts with the same trends – and more of the same classics. This month’s included fixes for two critical-rated bugs, plus four high-severity Chrome flaws in Microsoft Edge.
We know that patching is important, yet it continues to be a big challenge for many organisations. This should alert us to the fact that we need to concentrate on the basics: centralise information on vulnerabilities, understand them, and then prioritize the remediation approach in order to be effective."


