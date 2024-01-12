Expert Comment: Fidelity National confirms November "Cybersecurity incident" in disclosure
January 2024 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder at Blackfog Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog
Fidelity National Financial Inc., a major player in insurance and settlement services, has confirmed a "cybersecurity incident" that took place in November. The acknowledgment was made through an official filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 9.
According to the disclosure, Fidelity National became aware of the cybersecurity incident on November 19, affecting specific systems. Although the disclosure makes no mention of a ransomware attack, the notorious ransomware gang ALHPV/BlackCat did claim responsibility in November.
Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder, Blackfog comments:
“Whilst the Fidelity National Financial Inc. disclosure of a “cybersecurity incident” in November makes no mention of a ransom demand, it is clear that the attack was financially motivated, as ALPHV/BlackCat claimed responsibility.
And whilst it’s great to hear that no customer systems were impacted directly, an unauthorised third party was able to successfully infiltrate their systems to deploy ransomware and exfiltrate data.
Companies such as Fidelity National must make cybersecurity investments a top priority, focusing particularly on tools that safeguard data. This is crucial to ensure the protection of customers and to confidently withstand ransom demands and extortion attempts.”