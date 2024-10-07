Expel Announces Expansion into Ireland with Creation of 50 Cybersecurity Jobs

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Expel announced plans to establish a fully remote workforce in Ireland, creating up to 50 high-skilled cybersecurity jobs over the next three years, thanks to the support of the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Expel’s investment is part of its ongoing expansion strategy into the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) market and aims to tap into Ireland’s thriving technology ecosystem and skilled talent pool.

With a diverse customer base spanning industries such as aviation, technology, and professional sports, Expel’s move into Ireland marks a significant milestone in its global expansion efforts. Expel is trusted by some of the world’s most recognisable brands for their cyber security needs. The company combines world-class security practitioners and its AI-driven platform, Expel Workbench™, to provide cutting-edge visibility for cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.

This strategic expansion into Ireland underscores the country’s reputation as a global hub for technology and cybersecurity innovation. As Expel continues to strengthen its foothold in EMEA since its initial expansion into the market in late 2022, collaboration with IDA Ireland and this investment highlights an exciting cornerstone for the future of cybersecurity technology and the accompanying booming workforce in the region.