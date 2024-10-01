Expel announced Kevin Mandia has joined its board of directors

Expel announced Kevin Mandia has joined its board of directors. The Mandiant founder brings over three decades of security leadership and venture capital expertise to help shepherd Expel into its next phase of growth.

Mandia’s board appointment comes as Expel continues its upward trajectory. Last year, Expel strengthened strategic partnerships with major global players in and around the security space, including Wiz, Visa, and, most recently, modePUSH, a leading incident response firm, to improve joint capabilities that meet a broader range of customer security needs. Expel’s momentum includes 50% year-over-year revenue growth (FY23-FY24) and surpassing $100 million in annual recurring revenue, achieving “centaur status,” as of FY24.

As rapidly advancing AI-powered technologies reshape the threat landscape for attackers and defenders alike, Expel remains confident and committed to accelerating its unique approach to cybersecurity. The company’s customer base has grown by 67% since early 2023, and Expel holds an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 75—a notoriously unforgiving scale. Expel’s relentless focus on delivering measurable customer outcomes reflects in its impressive metrics:

– A 20-minute mean-time-to-remediate (MTTR)

– An 87% reduction in customers’ MTTR with auto-remediation

– 125+ tech integrations

– 99% of customers say Expel is a brand they trust

These metrics provide Expel customers with the time and peace-of-mind they need to focus on the business priorities that matter most. With comprehensive coverage across cloud, on-prem, identity, network environments, and more, Expel combines skilled analysts with its purpose-built SecOps platform, Expel Workbench™, to augment teams or help develop new ones—meeting customers’ exact needs.

Mandia’s appointment to the board reunites him with Merkel, combining their deep expertise and shared roots in the defense community. This career intersection once again reflects Mandia’s strong belief in Expel’s leadership—including Merkel’s co-founders, Yanek Korff and Justin Bajko, both fellow Mandiant alums and current Expel executives—and its ability to protect organizations against evolving threats.