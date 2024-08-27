Expel announced a partnership with Wiz

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Expel announced a new strategic partnership with Wiz. The partnership provides an integration offering MDR for Wiz toxic risk combinations (including vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and threats), allowing customers to secure across their cloud environments with precision and unrivaled speed.

As organizations move to the cloud, the need for a robust cloud security strategy remains a critical priority. However, many SecOps teams don’t know where to start in order to effectively detect and respond to risks within their cloud environments. Expel’s deep cloud detection and response expertise, paired with Wiz’s industry-leading CNAPP platform offers unmatched cloud coverage—enabling organizations to enrich cloud issues with deep context, correlate events across tools from their cloud environment, and continuously improve detection accuracy with cloud threat intelligence written by Expel’s detection and response experts.

Expel already ingests and analyzes a variety of Wiz issue types for evidence of post-exploit behavior, including issues generated via Wiz’s Kubernetes runtime sensor. Expel correlates and enriches Wiz issues with additional context from customers’ environments, providing status updates on the investigations in real-time with detections spanning containers and Kubernetes security, cloud detection and response, CNAPP, and cloud-workload protection platforms (CWPP).

