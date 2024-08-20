Expel and modePUSH forge strategic partnership to provide MDR and IR capabilities

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Expel and modePUSH announced a new strategic partnership—combining their premier cybersecurity capabilities to deliver increased and complementary threat protection capabilities to modePUSH clients. This collaboration provides new modePUSH clients with Expel’s best-in-class MDR solutions, offering comprehensive support from the onset of their IR engagement with the firm, through the conclusion of modePUSH’s end-to-end breach response process.

"modePUSH’s services fulfill a critical need for companies in their most vulnerable moments," said Dan Webb, VP, Global Channel Sales and Alliances at Expel. "This partnership enables the unmatched breadth and depth of Expel MDR coverage to follow modePUSH’s strategy-driven approach to cloud-native cyber forensics, helping modePUSH customers not only recover from data breaches, but also build a comprehensive security strategy to prevent future incidents."

As cloud-native data breaches continue to plague security teams—with adversaries increasingly entering through the cloud control pane, rather than the workload—Expel’s tailored detections, 125+ integrations, and deep expertise across cloud and traditional environments afford modePUSH clients increased peace of mind, knowing their environment has the added benefit of Expel MDR protection throughout modePUSH’s investigative process. Together, Expel and modePUSH help allow organizations to concentrate on future goals and prioritize implementing a strategic action plan to eliminate threats and bolster resilience.

"We work with companies experiencing their darkest hour. They need to know that they’ll be protected throughout our investigation, while we root out the ’bad’ and help them strategize for a secure future," said Ben Harel, co-founder of modePUSH. "Expel was among the first to invest in cloud detection and containment, and nobody does it better. This partnership provides our customers with the added layer of Expel’s unmatched expertise, alongside our tailored forensic approach—guiding businesses through the recovery process and better safeguarding them for the long haul."

Driven by AI and automation, Expel provides unrivaled visibility, threat detection and response, and proactive hunting across environments for more holistic coverage, enabling modePUSH

clients to experience rapid resolution of security issues, including a 20-minute mean-time-to-remediate on high/critical alerts.

modePUSH assists customers across various environments, including cloud-native, cloud workloads, and on-premises servers. Regardless of whether an attacker pivots from a server to the cloud or vice versa, modePUSH is equipped to help manage any type of breach, including ransomware attacks, through this partnership with Expel.