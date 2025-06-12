eXo Platform & BlueMind: sovereign and collaborative messaging at the heart of the digital workplace

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

The partnership aims to deliver native integration of BlueMind into the eXo Platform digital workplace, through a dedicated connector, enabling users to access and manage their BlueMind emails directly within the eXo environment.

A sovereign alternative to Big Tech (GAFAM)

In a complex geopolitical landscape where digital sovereignty is a strategic priority, the eXo and BlueMind partnership offers a concrete response to organizations seeking to reduce their de-pendance on proprietary solutions from Big Tech companies, particularly Microsoft 365.

A unified user experience

Thanks to this new connector, users can access their BlueMind mailbox directly from their eXo digi-tal workplace, without ever leaving their work environment. They receive real-time notifications for new emails , and can read and reply to messages instantly from within the eXo platform.

The result: a seamless experience that boosts productivity and simplifies daily tasks.