Exclusive Networks and SentinelOne sign a partnership across EMEA

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Exclusive Networks, a global cybersecurity specialist, has announced an acceleration of its XDR strategy with SentinelOne, a global specialist in AI-powered security and Exclusive’s top endpoint security partner, to deliver best-in-class extended detection and response (XDR) solutions across EMEA.

Exclusive Networks and SentinelOne accelerate adoption of XDR strategy across EMEA

Through this partnership, Exclusive Networks will offer partners access to Singularity™ XDR, SentinelOne’s pioneering security platform, which provides a unified view of security threats and incidents across endpoints, identities and cloud to protect the entire enterprise. Exclusive Networks will also provide its expertise in XDR strategy, sales acceleration, and technical implementation to help partners manage the platform effectively. With the most comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity vendors, Exclusive Networks will realise XDR as a strategy for channel partners. Together with Netskope, Mimecast, Exabeam, and Extrahop, enterprises gain complete visibility by adopting integrated solutions that specialise in being the best.

Key benefits of the Exclusive Networks and SentinelOne partnership:

Best-in-class XDR solutions: Partners will have access to SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform, which is recognised as the best in the market and among the top four solutions in Exclusive’s vendor rankings.

Deep expertise: Exclusive Networks has a team of experts who can help customers design, deploy, and manage their XDR solutions.

Simplified procurement: Partners can purchase all their XDR needs from a single source.