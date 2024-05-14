Eviden announces JARVICE AI Platform Software

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Eviden announces JARVICE™ AI, a new software solution that complements its full BullSequana AI product and services line. JARVICE AI simplifies the work of data scientists and AI infrastructure administrators by providing a ‘single and secure pane of glass’ orchestration access to geographically dispersed GPU clusters or cloud providers.

JARVICE AI is a comprehensive extension of Eviden’s existing JARVICE™ XE enterprise HPC platform. With new capabilities, this platform is designed for AI and can orchestrate one-click MLOps frameworks on advanced AI infrastructures, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or on federated architectures. The offering boasts bare metal performance and flexibility to run GPU, CPU, IPU or any other emerging AI acceleration resources. JARVICE AI leverages the extensive HyperHub™ application marketplace, and expands it with a catalog of AI-specific applications and frameworks across the Generative AI, model ops and LLM landscapes. Additionally, JARVICE AI can support custom AI applications and frameworks.

With its built-in advanced workload scheduler, JARVICE AI accommodates a diverse set of concurrent AI scheduling needs from a single platform, including large-scale training for generative AI frameworks, low-latency inference tasks, and complex MLOps workflows, delivering high levels of efficiency for cluster utilization and workload mobility.

Availability:

JARVICE AI will be widely available in Q3 2024 with early access to customers from today. Eviden will be exhibiting at ISC24 in Hamburg, Germany this week. Visit booth K30 to speak with a team of experts or to see a demo of JARVICE AI.