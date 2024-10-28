Everfox Announces Establishment of New Advisory Board

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, announced the members of its newly established Executive Advisory Board. The new Board, which is composed of individuals with significant government agency, defense, and commercial experience, will be focused on providing Everfox leadership with strategic guidance and knowledge that will enable the company to continue its rapid growth within the United States federal and commercial markets and to assist its customers worldwide.