Evanssion Joins Forces with HackerOne

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Evanssion announced its partnership with HackerOne to increase the adoption of world class bug bounty, Pentest, and vulnerability disclosure programs across Middle Eastern enterprises. Customers can now leverage human ingenuity to pinpoint the most critical security flaws across their attack surface to get ahead of cyber criminals.

A Recent report highlights an unprecedented surge in cyberattacks across the Middle East, with a 17% increase in 2023, especially targeting critical sectors like finance, energy, and government. As the region experiences rapid digital transformation, organizations are becoming prime targets for ransomware attacks and sensitive data breaches. Human-powered security platforms, such as HackerOne, leverage the skills of ethical hackers worldwide to offer proactive vulnerability detection that is 35% more cost-effective compared to traditional vulnerability management methods.

HackerOne is a global specialist in human-powered security, with 61% of customers identifying more vulnerabilities when compared with traditional vendors. 22.75% of valid vulnerabilities surfaced in a bug bounty are high or critical, compared to less than 1% found by automated scanners, and 18% of its Pentest findings rated as high or critical severity—nearly double the industry average, demonstrating HackerOne’s exceptional ability to identify and address serious security risks.