ETSI announces TeraFlowSDN Release 4

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

ETSI is pleased to announce the 4th Release of TeraFlowSDN, the Software-Defined Networking (SDN) controller developed by Software Development Group TFS. Release 4 brings a large suite of new features designed to provide Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) integration, end-to-end Network Automation and Monitoring, and significant improvements in Network Management, Optical Networks, Security and Blockchain Integration, among others.

Quantum Key Distribution

In response to the growing need for secure communication in the quantum era, TeraFlowSDN Release 4 includes support for Quantum Key Distribution (QKD). This introduces a new network topology model within the controller to accommodate quantum links and nodes, enabling efficient routing and resource allocation for QKD. The South Bound Interface has been extended to manage quantum network devices, facilitating dynamic configuration of QKD systems. Additionally, control protocols and specific management features for QKD operations have been implemented, along with a user-friendly interface for QKD management. Finally, a dedicated QKD Application Register has been included.

End-to-end Network Automation and Monitoring

TeraFlowSDN has significantly improved its network automation and monitoring capabilities by aligning with the ETSI Zero-touch network and Service Management (ZSM) architecture. The Monitoring component has been replaced by 3 new components: KPI Manager, Telemetry and Analytics:

• The KPI Manager focuses on managing the KPI descriptors that detail the observation points in the network together with the samples type they manage.

• The Telemetry component focuses on interfacing with the network equipment and collecting the monitoring data.

• The Analytics component performs data analysis ranging from simple data aggregation and threshold-based alarms to complex statistical analysis and future machine learning algorithms.

In addition, a new Automation component further enhances the controller’s capabilities, complementing the KPI Manager, Telemetry, Analytics and Policy components to enable advanced automation within the network.

This new network and automation framework has been designed using auto-scalable components and front-end/back-end architectures to cope with stringent monitoring requirements imposed by 5G/6G infrastructures.

Network Management

TeraFlowSDN Release 4 includes functionality to retrieve logical inventory from network devices, including detailed information such as ACLs, interfaces, routing policies, and VRFs using NETCONF and OpenConfig data models via the device driver. The interface information is saved in network instance configuration rules, providing a more comprehensive view of the network topology. The North Bound Interface supports the IETF Inventory data model to allow exporting device inventory items using, facilitating integration with external systems. TeraFlowSDN now also supports the IETF network slice format, allowing IETF-formatted slices to be uploaded and processed through the WebUI component.

Optical Networks

The TeraFlowSDN Controller now supports the complete life cycle management of both optical band and media-channel configurations with emulated NETCONF devices. Automatic discovery of OpenConfig Multi-Granular Optical Nodes (MG-ONs) is now possible, including interfaces and capabilities for wavelength-based, waveband-based, and fiber-based interfaces. To synchronize the link status among the optical controller module and the TeraFlowSDN context, link spectrum occupation is maintained in the database, optimizing storage by representing multi-band slots efficiently. Topology synchronization between the optical controller and the TeraFlowSDN context eliminates the need for dedicated topology files during bootstrap. The WebUI displays the current configuration of OpenConfig devices, with information gathered via NETCONF and synchronized with the context database.

Security and Blockchain Integration

The existing Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Gateway functionality has been replaced with a new open-source component compliant with Hyperledger Fabric v2.4+. This new implementation retains the core functionality of enabling TeraFlowSDN to communicate with the blockchain and facilitates operations such as updating, adding, deleting, and fetching assets, handles various asset types in JSON format, and includes automation scripts for its deployment as a Kubernetes service.

Other Notable Improvements

A new NBI connector based on IETF RFC 8519 has been implemented, enabling the management of network Access Control Lists (ACLs) through standardized YANG data models. A QoSProfile component supports the translation of Quality of Service (QoS) profiles into service and slice constraints, integrating with the LF CAMARA Quality on Demand API via the TeraFlowSDN NBI. The North Bound Interface has been extended to include Create, Update, and Delete methods for entities such as context, topology, device, link, service, and slice. Service database management has been generalized by optimizing CockroachDB secret management and generalizing database handling classes, improving consistency and efficiency across components.