Espria warns of increased cyber threats ahead of the U.S. election and urges businesses to prioritise security orchestration

October 2024 by PwC

According to a PwC report published, more than three-quarters of C-suite executives view cybersecurity as a moderate or serious risk.

With the U.S. election and Black Friday on the horizon, Espria, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, urgently advises businesses to fortify their defences against the escalating menace of ransomware and other cyberattacks.

The current political climate and the surge in digital communication have set the stage for cybercriminals to exploit vulnerabilities, making the situation more critical than ever.

"The weeks surrounding the U.S. election and Black Friday are peak times for cybercriminal activity," said Brian Sibley VCTO at Espria. "Cyber attackers are targeting businesses at a time when systems are most strained and distracted by heavy online traffic as well as political uncertainty."

Importance of Security Orchestration

The benefits of businesses embracing security orchestration cannot be overstressed, a strategy that seamlessly integrates security tools such as firewalls, endpoint protection, and threat intelligence platforms. This unified framework ensures real-time threat detection and rapid response, providing a sense of reassurance and confidence in the face of cyber threats.

"It’s not enough to have multiple security tools," the Spokesperson explained. "Those tools need to work together to enhance visibility and response times. Security orchestration allows organisations to get ahead of the threat rather than playing catch-up."

Trusted Partnerships for Comprehensive Protection

Espria also emphasises its partnerships with industry leaders such as Sophos, Veeam, and Microsoft. These partnerships enable businesses to benefit from robust, integrated cybersecurity solutions.

According to Sibley, "These partnerships ensure that our clients are protected by some of the most respected names in the industry. With unified integration between these tools, we remove the worry of systems not communicating effectively, which is critical in avoiding data breaches."



Proactive Approach to Election Cyber Risks

In anticipation of increased cyber risks, Espria recommends that companies adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity.

Sibley stated that, “Black Friday has historically been a focal point for cyber activity and with the U.S. election just a few days beforehand, now is the time to intensify security measures to ensure that your business can withstand and respond to potential threats."