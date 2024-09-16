Espria launches Espria Connect

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

The new product, Espria Connect, isn’t just another telephony solution. It’s a game-changer, offering a cost-effective, scalable, and secure telephony solution for SMBs, mid-market and enterprise customers.

A powerful solution that streamlines business communication infrastructure and addresses the growing demand for a unified communication solution that supports hybrid work environments, has been launched by Espria.

The new solution Espria Connect, combines the power of Microsoft Teams with Cloud-Based Unified Communications.

Designed for businesses of all sizes, Espria Connect allows users to manage voicemail, make and receive calls, and access a diverse range of other features—all within the Microsoft Teams interface. For organisations looking to consolidate their communication platforms, including those using Microsoft Calling Plans, E5/A5 licensing, or Microsoft Business Premium, this new product offers a more cost-effective and efficient service than a basic calling plan.

Espria Connect also provides IT leaders with a powerful tool. By offering valuable insights into communication patterns through data analytics and recordings, it supports accurate decision-making that contributes to business efficiency and productivity.

Whether you’re looking to modernise communication infrastructure, support hybrid workers, or enhance user experience and collaboration, Espria Connect can meet those demands. With its cost-efficiency and scalability, you can be reassured that your investment in Espria Connect will adapt to your business needs, providing the reliability and uptime you need.