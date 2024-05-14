Rechercher
eschbach Launches Shiftconnector® Equipment Hub

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Global software developer eschbach, the provider of the Shiftconnector® enterprise manufacturing platform for the process industry, has a module, Shiftconnector® Equipment Hub. Designed for the pharmaceutical industry, the Equipment Hub ensures data integrity, simplifies search and retrieval across logs for audits and inspections, and streamlines compliance reporting.

The Equipment Hub follows the recent release of eschbach’s Tier Collaboration Dashboard for the pharma market, which increases transparency among the various levels of communication in facility operations and plugs communications gaps between shifts and the multilayers in pharma manufacturing.

The new offering is Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant and adheres to FDA21 CRF Part 11 compliance regulations. Shiftconnector Equipment Hub standardizes logbooks across suites, sites, and global enterprises to increase first-time right approaches and enable release by exception approaches.


