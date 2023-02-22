eschbach Awarded Bronze Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Global software developer eschbach announces that it has received a Bronze Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, which ranks the company in the top 50th percentile of organizations rated across the world. Achieving such a high ranking from EcoVadis, the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability assessments, reinforces eschbach’s commitment to sustainability at all levels of its business.

The EcoVadis methodology scores companies on 21 sustainability criteria across four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement and produces a performance benchmark that can be used to track improvement over time. As part of its corporate mission, eschbach will continue to focus on sustainability in all areas of its business and continue to support ways in which Shiftconnector can assist process manufacturers in their efforts to meet these same Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria.