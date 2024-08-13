EQT Completes Acquisition of WSO2

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

WSO2 said that its acquisition by EQT, first announced May 3, 2024, has completed. EQT will support WSO2’s next phase of accelerated growth and innovation by drawing on EQT’s deep experience in the software space, global network of industry experts, and dedicated digital value-creation team.

Since its inception in 2005, WSO2 has been at the forefront of building innovative software that allows organizations to seamlessly deliver digital experiences. Today, WSO2’s platform offers a complete set of market leading solutions across integration, API management, identity & access management (IAM) and application development. Thousands of organizations, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, rely on WSO2’s cloud native software as a service (SaaS) and open-source offerings to drive their digital initiatives — executing 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities each year.

WSO2 now joins EQT’s extensive global portfolio of enterprise software companies, which includes firms such as Virtusa, Billtrust, IFS, SUSE, Storable, thinkproject, and Waystar.

With the acquisition, a new board of directors has been formed to spearhead the next stage of WSO2’s growth. Leading the board as chair is Jonas Persson, who formerly served as CEO of Microsoft Sweden and has been the chairperson for several portfolio companies like Suse, Acumatica, IFS and Sitecore. He is joined by Hari Gopalakrishnan, a partner in the EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team and Global co-head of EQT’s services sector team, and Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, who founded WSO2 and will continue his role as CEO.