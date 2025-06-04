Environment Day warning: Americans’ ChatGPT queries could heat 63 homes

June 2025 by Surfshark

If every American made one query, it could power 63 homes for a year. Or your 26 ChatGPT queries use as much energy as microwaving lunch for three minutes. Surfshark shares these findings and encourages users to be mindful of their AI use. The momentum of ChatGPT use continues to grow, with news like the United Arab Emirates offering free ChatGPT Plus access to all residents. Meanwhile, the environmental impact of AI tools is becoming increasingly significant.

Surfshark has compared ChatGPT’s energy consumption to everyday activities. For example, a single ChatGPT request uses about as much energy as charging your phone with a 5W charger for 24 minutes. Multiply that by 26 requests, and it’s equivalent to microwaving your lunch for three minutes. At 42 queries, the energy matches a 50-minute TV binge. Notably, a single ChatGPT prompt consumes roughly ten times more energy than a standard Google search, about 0.0029 kilowatt-hours (kWh) versus 0.0003kWh.

“The numbers aren’t surprising when you consider that powering AI queries requires massive data centers — many of which still rely on electricity generated from fossil fuels, resulting in significant carbon emissions,” explains Luís Costa, Research Lead at Surfshark. “For example, if everyone in the US made just one ChatGPT request in a single day, it could emit around 1,479 metric tons of CO₂ — equivalent to the annual emissions of 322 average gasoline cars or the carbon footprint of 1,500 people flying round trip from London to New York.”

If you’re not a driver or planning a transatlantic flight, consider this: you’ll likely need to heat your home at some point this year. If every person in the US made just one ChatGPT prompt, it would consume an estimated 685 megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy. That’s enough to power approximately 63 average American homes for an entire year — based on an average household consumption of 10.8MWh annually.

The situation is unlikely to improve, as the global number of AI users is projected to grow by 20% in 2025 compared to the previous year, the highest annual increase on record. This translates to nearly 65 million new users in 2025 alone, bringing the total to 378 million.

We can’t expect a life without AI tools, as it has become a key instrument for many. However, given their significant environmental impact, we can practice AI hygiene by, for example, using search engines more often since they consume far less energy.

Another question is whether your queries are truly necessary — or are they empty, simply driven by curiosity, and causing those giant data centers to work harder to deliver the expected results? Take the viral AI doll trend we saw booming earlier this year as an example. Apparently, it’s a waste of energy.

While monitoring your AI tool usage, you might also consider interacting with less data-hungry chatbots. Surfshark recently studied 11 AI chatbots and found that Meta AI collects the most user data.

So, how many AI queries have you made today?

Methodology and sources

The energy consumption estimates per ChatGPT query were compiled from multiple recent studies published between 2023 and 2025. Estimates derive from lifecycle assessments and hardware efficiency models, not direct measurements, due to limited transparency from AI companies. The low estimate of 0.3 watt-hours (Wh) per query comes from Epoch AI’s⁸ 2025 analysis, reflecting improvements in model optimization and infrastructure. The higher estimate of 3Wh per query is based on earlier work by Alex de Vries⁹ (2023) and corroborated by measurements from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and BestBrokers¹⁰ in 2024 (2.9 Wh). Recent optimizations in GPT-4o reduced energy use to 0.3Wh, whereas older models consumed significantly more due to inefficient hardware. Equally, complex queries with very long inputs may even exceed 3Wh. For this study, we calculated the average from other studies, which resulted in a value of 2Wh.

Carbon emissions per query, estimated at 4.32 grams of CO₂⁴, were derived from lifecycle analyses of data center electricity use, incorporating regional grid carbon intensity averages, assuming a global average grid intensity of 1.44 kg CO₂/kWh (actual emissions vary regionally, e.g., 0.144–9g CO₂/query). EPA⁶ estimates an average gasoline car emits 4.6 metric tons of CO₂ annually (387 kg/month).

Appliance power ratings were sourced from publicly available manufacturer specifications representing typical household devices. Energy consumption over five minutes was calculated by multiplying power (in watts) by the fraction of an hour (5/60), yielding watt-hours (Wh).