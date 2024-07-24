Entire Database of BreachForums v1 Hacking Forum Leaked!

July 2024 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity

It’s been revealed that the entire database of BreachForums v1 hacking forum has been released on Telegram Tuesday night. While law enforcement already has this database after they seized the site and arrested its owner in 2023, other threat actors, journalists, and researchers have not seen it until now.

As infighting continued among the BreachForum community members, threat actor Emo leaked the entire database. It exposed a treasure trove of data, including members’ information, private messages, cryptocurrency addresses, and every post on the forum.

The database contains all the forum data, including members’ hashed passwords, private messages between users, cryptocurrency addresses used to purchase forum credits, and every post on the site.

The private messages are particularly damaging, with threat actors messaging each other about their exploits, expressing a desire to purchase access to networks, or seeking access to the latest stolen data.

The data also includes cryptocurrency addresses used to purchase site credits, which allowed members to view content hidden in forum posts.

Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy, Hackuity points out that:

“Today, we get a nice, long look behind the cybercrime curtain. The leak will give cyber security professionals a chance to examine the database in depth and identify trends and potentially even methods first used to steal each dataset. These patterns can then be used to depict attacker characteristics that may be spotted amongst other unorthodox cyber activity. We have a new chapter of their attacker playbook. Time to turn the tables.”