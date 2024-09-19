EnSilica joins TSMC Design Center Alliance

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

EnSilica is announced that it has joined the Design Center Alliance (“DCA”) of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (“TSMC”) Open Innovation Platform® (“OIP”).

TSMC’s DCA programme focuses on chip implementation service and system level design solution enablement to lower the design barriers for customers adopting TSMC technology.

EnSilica’s partnership with TSMC through the DCA programme strengthens EnSilica’s value in enabling the next-generation of system-on-chips (SoCs), ranging from mixed signal devices for industrial and automotive applications to communications and edge artificial intelligence (AI) chips using TSMC’s most advanced process technologies.

The TSMC Open Innovation Platform initiative is the industry’s most comprehensive design ecosystem that includes all critical integrated circuit implementation areas to reduce design barriers and improve first-time silicon success. The OIP actively promotes the speedy implementation of innovation amongst the semiconductor design community, enabling semiconductor designers to harness TSMC’s leading process and 3DFabric technologies to reach an entirely new level of performance and power efficiency for the next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and mobile applications.