Enpass announced a seamless and highly secure integration with Google Workspace

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Enpass announced a seamless and highly secure integration with Google Workspace. This release, Enpass 6.11.0, or Enpass Business for Google Workspace matches features from last year’s integration with Microsoft 365, embraced by security- and compliance-conscious companies.

Most password managers keep all user data on servers controlled by those vendors. This can create compliance issues for businesses with mandates against external data storage, and security concerns for businesses that want to keep sensitive information inside their own infrastructure. Enpass addresses these concerns by ensuring that encrypted password data never leaves a client’s own trusted storage. Enterprises can choose to store data on employee devices or within their existing business cloud, enabling Enpass clients to retain control over their data without the need to maintain additional servers.

Enpass Business for Google Workspace provides deep customization of security options, including password, sharing, and syncing rules. Its feature set includes:

• Unlimited vaults and an intuitive user interface

• Easy, secure, instant vault sharing for teams

• Easy permissions management for shared vaults

• Easy provisioning and automatic offboarding

• Fine-grained password rules and enforcement

• Access recovery for lost master passwords

• Monitoring for unsafe passwords and website breaches

• One-click password generation and auto-fill

• Simple passkey management and syncing

• Customizable templates, categories and tags

Enpass Business for Google Workspace and Enpass Business for Microsoft 365, along with the consumer version of Enpass, are all available via subscription directly through the website.