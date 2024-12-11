Enhancing logistics security at DHL Express with Hanwha Vision

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

DHL Express prioritises safety across its operations. Faced with increasing demands, including those tied to TAPA certification, the company sought reliable solutions to protect its infrastructure, employees, and customer parcels. In September, shortly after the inauguration of a new logistics site in Caen, France, the Hanwha Vision team met with Fabien Vimont, DHL Express Security Director.

According to Vimont, Hanwha Vision stood out with a comprehensive and high-performing offering: “Hanwha Vision is clearly a prominent player in the video surveillance sector today. Their cameras provide some of the best features on the market, making their solution an obvious choice for us.”

Hanwha Vision addresses DHL Express’s needs through:

• A wide range of cameras suited for all environments (close range, long distance, day, night, warehouses, offices).

• Effective after-sales support, ensuring product availability even during critical periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

• A five-year warranty, demonstrating the robustness and durability of the equipment.

“This offering and service align perfectly with our needs. A key differentiator was the availability of products, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, which reassures us,” explained Vimont.

Key features that enhance DHL Express’s security include:

• Precision: Bullet cameras capturing every detail.

• Wide-area surveillance: Comprehensive coverage of spaces through multi-sensor cameras.

• Tracking: Dome cameras linking video surveillance with scanned barcodes, enabling swift parcel tracking.

“We use our CCTV systems for investigations and to address vulnerabilities,” noted Vimont. “For instance, we can isolate an image of a specific parcel.”

DHL Express is TAPA-certified, an international standard for logistics security. This certification mandates complete coverage of both indoor and outdoor spaces to detect any intrusion attempts.

“We comply with TAPA’s requirements. Every person, from entering the premises to reaching the building, is detected, which is crucial for us,” stated Vimont.

The integration of Hanwha Vision solutions has allowed DHL Express to strengthen its security systems, ensure better traceability of parcels, and effectively investigate incidents.

“Today, Hanwha Vision has become an integral part of our security measures,” concluded Vimont. Through this partnership, DHL Express optimises the safety of its facilities while meeting the strictest standards, solidifying its position as a leader in the logistics industry.