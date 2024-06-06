Endor Labs Named to Rising in Cyber by CISOs and Venture Capital Investors

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Endor Labs has been named in "Rising in Cyber 2024", an independent list launched by Notable Capital to recognize the most promising cybersecurity companies in the eyes of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), venture capital investors, and other security leaders.

Notable Capital partnered with 100+ CISOs, VPs of Security from companies such as Amazon, Atlassian, Coupang, and Netflix, and prominent venture capital firms to nominate and vote on approximately 200 companies in order to select the 30 honorees. Honorees were chosen based on their proven ability to solve critical problems for security teams. Having raised more than $6 Billion collectively, the companies recognized by Rising in Cyber demonstrate the enthusiasm of the cybersecurity industry for innovation in this sector. In celebration, honorees were recently recognized at the New York Stock Exchange.

This award comes during a period of rapid growth for Endor Labs. Fortune 500 enterprises and cloud-native companies alike, including VMware and Peloton have adopted Endor Labs during the company’s first year of selling. Less than a year ago, it raised $70M in Series A financing from Lightspeed Venture Partners (LSVP), Coatue, Dell Technologies Capital, Section 32, and more than 30 industry-leading CEOs, CISOs and CTOs. The startup was named a finalist at the 2023 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox and 2023 Black Hat Startup Spotlight, received the SINET16 Innovator Award, and has been cited as one of the Best Places to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area.