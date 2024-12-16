Empowering Manufacturing Security: OTORIO and Cyberscope’s Collaborative Approach to OT Cyber Resilience

December 2024 by OTORIO and Cyberscope

As the manufacturing industry faces an accelerated pace of digital transformation, it becomes increasingly vulnerable to cyber threats. A recent collaboration between OTORIO and Cyberscope demonstrates the powerful impact of a unified approach to operational technology (OT) security. Together, OTORIO and Cyberscope helped a global manufacturer enhance its cybersecurity posture, ensuring robust operational resilience across multiple production sites.

The Challenge

Manufacturers often struggle to maintain visibility and control over complex, distributed OT environments. For this particular manufacturing client, challenges included:

Limited Visibility: The multi-vendor, multi-generation technology environment lacked a unified view, leading to visibility gaps.

Vulnerability Awareness: Partial vulnerability mapping and security misconfigurations made it difficult to understand the true risk level.

Centralized Security Management Needs: With dispersed sites, the company needed a centralized security solution to manage vulnerabilities and threats.

The Solution: Unified IT/OT Security

OTORIO and Cyberscope teamed up to implement a holistic security approach for the client, leveraging the OTORIO Titan platform. This collaboration focused on:

Comprehensive Asset Visibility: With OTORIO’s Titan platform, the client gained full visibility into its OT environment. The solution aggregated asset data from various devices and systems, mapping relationships, vulnerabilities, and operational dependencies for a comprehensive view.

Proactive Vulnerability Management: The OTORIO Titan platform enabled the identification and prioritization of vulnerabilities based on operational impact, addressing critical security gaps. Titan’s alert management capabilities reduced noise by focusing on high-impact alerts, allowing for effective resource allocation and a better ROI.

Contextual Risk Management: Cyberscope and OTORIO enhanced security through contextual risk assessment. By integrating with the client’s existing security infrastructure, the solution provided actionable insights into the potential operational impact of vulnerabilities and streamlined remediation strategies.

SOC as a Service: Through Cyberscope’s SOC services, the client benefitted from centralized, high-fidelity monitoring across geographically dispersed sites, enabling quick detection and response to potential threats.

Results

Since implementing this collaborative security solution, the client has achieved:

Enhanced Asset Visibility: With a detailed, enriched OT asset inventory, the client now has the necessary visibility to monitor and manage OT assets effectively.

Increased Operational Efficiency: Prioritized vulnerability management and clear mitigation guidance have minimized security risks while optimizing productivity across production lines.

Improved Cyber Resilience: The centralized view of security posture provided by OTORIO and Cyberscope empowers the client to preemptively address potential threats.

Conclusion

OTORIO and Cyberscope’s collaborative solution exemplifies the benefits of partnership-driven OT security. By combining Cyberscope’s SOC expertise with OTORIO Titan’s advanced capabilities, manufacturers can enhance their resilience and face cyber threats with confidence. For companies aiming to secure their operations against the growing threat landscape, this partnership shows a proven path forward to effective, scalable security.