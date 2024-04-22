Employers Mutual Limited insures risk management with SentinelOne

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

As an insurer, Employers Mutual Limited knows a few things about risk. And the injury management specialist has selected SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, as its platform to mitigate it.

“Security is a huge driver for our business,” said Hayden MacKellar, Information and Security Risk Manager, EML. “We manage workers compensation insurance and claims for employers and government agencies across Australia, and we have to ensure that the systems we run protect the sensitive data we deal with. ”

And this isn’t easy to do. Like many organisations, EML operates a complex technology environment with disparate solutions and vendors. “We have a broad range of systems, including Windows-based machines and servers, virtualised hosts and Linux-based systems,” MacKellar said.

All of these systems and the endpoints connected to them need to be secured, and relying on point solutions from multiple vendors to do it was proving difficult for EML. So the organisation moved to simplify things.

“The endpoint strategy is a big focus for us, and good, strong protection is obviously a priority,” he said. “But technology - and particularly security technology - is a team sport, and our team has to be able to use it intuitively and be able to take actions from it.”

What EML wanted was an intelligent, unified platform that could be easily integrated with its systems and used to detect and respond to threats with less time and effort.

“In evaluating solutions, we looked at the response times and what could we do to minimise the time impact we had in the event of alerts,” MacKellar said. “And SentinelOne stood out.”

Effective threat detection and prevention requires enterprise-wide visibility and insight into data. And this is what SentinelOne Singularity is uniquely designed to deliver.

The intelligent platform ingests data from security solutions across the entire enterprise, consolidates it into a single data lake, augments it with the power of AI and provides context that allows security teams to see the big picture in real-time and defend against attacks at the machine speed with which they are executed.

And EML is using it in conjunction with SentinelOne Vigilance Pro to drive a more integrated approach to cybersecurity and accelerate achievement of its goals.

“SentinelOne is a broad platform that gives us enormous capability and simplicity, and there has been real value in the way they work across our environment,” MacKellar said.