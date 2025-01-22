ELAN achieves FIDO Biometric Component Certification with Fime

January 2025 by Marc Jacob

Fime has supported ELAN Microelectronics in achieving FIDO Biometric Component Certification for its fingerprint authentication solution. FIDO authenticators can now integrate the sensors to further strengthen customer authentication and support the industry drive to reduce the world’s reliance on passwords.

The FIDO certification program aims to empower organizations to make informed decisions when selecting biometric identity verification solutions and ensure secure, resilient, and equitable access to digital services for everyone. The use of a certified biometric component is optional for level 1 and level 2 FIDO authenticators. At level 3 and higher, authenticators must use a certified biometric component if a biometric modality is used for authentication.

ELAN’s fingerprint solution achieved FIDO Biometric Component Level 2 Certification with results far exceeding the specified benchmarks. Its solution tested with a False Acceptance Rate (FAR) of 0% against the benchmark of 1%, and a False Rejection Rate (FRR) of 3.6% against a benchmark of 7%. During Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) testing, its Impostor Attack Presentation Accept Rate (IAPAR) was less than 1% against a benchmark of 7% over the course of 2,100 transactions.

Fime’s EMEA and Taiwan test laboratories are accredited by FIDO to perform biometric evaluations under its Biometric Component Certification Program. Fime is a Sponsor Level Member of FIDO Alliance.