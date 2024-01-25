Education Nonprofit Project Tomorrow Announces Technology Veteran & iboss Senior Vice President Richard Quinones as Director

Education nonprofit Project Tomorrow announces that Richard Quinones, Senior Vice President Public Sector at iboss, was elected as a Director on the Project Tomorrow Board. As one of the nation’s leading education nonprofits, Project Tomorrow supports the effective implementation of research-based learning experiences for students in K-12 schools.

With over twenty years of IT leadership roles at the county, state and national levels, Quinones is experienced in developing technology solutions benefiting students. He previously served as Los Angeles County’s first chief education technology officer, where he led the delivery of IT services across 80 school districts and five community colleges, serving over 1.7 million students. Quinones is currently Senior Vice President, Public Sector at iboss, where he leads the company’s efforts to provide leading Zero Trust Security Service Edge solutions to schools enabling stronger defenses for students.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Project Tomorrow and help improve the ways technology benefits our students," shared Quinones. "At iboss, we have partnered with Project Tomorrow to help advocate for better cybersecurity protections for our schools and students. I look forward to continuing to find ways to ensure that students can safely use technology that improves their lives and learning."

"I have had the pleasure of knowing Richard Quinones for over 15 years and have always admired and valued his insights and knowledge about the ever-dynamic education space," said Dr. Julie A. Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Project Tomorrow. "Richard brings to our Board of Directors a vast array of experiences and expertise to support our mission. His unanimous election to our Board speaks volumes not only about our existing iboss-Project Tomorrow partnership but also about how his leadership as a Director will help Project Tomorrow achieve our long term goals to ensure that all students are well-prepared to succeed in the increasingly informative intensive global economy and society. Welcome, Richard Quinones!"

Project Tomorrow works to ensure that students are prepared to be tomorrow’s innovators, leaders and engaged citizens of the world. By supporting the use of technology, science and math resources for schools, the organization is focused on developing critical thinking, problem solving and creativity skills for students. Project Tomorrow works to achieve these goals through national research projects, the replication of model excellence projects in schools and communities, online tools and resources for students, teachers and parents and national and regional advocacy.

iboss is a Zero Trust Security Service Edge cloud security provider that redefines network protection by eliminating the need for traditional security appliances. Thousands of global organizations, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies, rely on iboss to protect and support their modern workforces. The iboss Zero Trust Security Service Edge platform replaces legacy technology like on-prem proxies and traditional VPNs with a cloud-based delivery model compliant with Zero Trust principles.