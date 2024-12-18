EDPB Opinion on AI Data Processing: CCIA Europe Statement

December 2024 by CCIA Europe

“The EDPB’s confirmation that ‘legitimate interest’ is a lawful basis for processing personal data in the context of AI model development and deployment marks an important step towards more legal certainty.”

“It means that AI models can be properly trained using personal data. Indeed, access to quality data is necessary to ensure that AI output is accurate, to mitigate biases, and to reflect the diversity of European society.”

“However, greater legal clarity and a practical framework are needed to reconcile EU privacy principles with technological progress. This is essential for Europe to remain competitive and unlock AI-driven innovation. Otherwise European consumers and businesses risk missing out on more cutting-edge technologies powered by AI and data.”

“The EDPB opinion still leaves a lot of discretion to national data protection authorities (DPAs). That is why continuous dialogue between the EDPB, those national DPAs, the digital sector, and other relevant stakeholders will be crucial in achieving proportionate and balanced interpretations of EU privacy law.”