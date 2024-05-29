Eclipse Foundation and the Adoptium Working Group Announce Latest Eclipse Temurin Open Source Java SE Release

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

The Eclipse Foundation, an open source foundation, in collaboration with the Adoptium Working Group, has announced the latest release of Eclipse Temurin’s Java SE runtime. This landmark release supports 54 version/platform combinations and five major OpenJDK versions, underscoring Adoptium’s commitment to a diverse and comprehensive range of supported builds, spanning Linux, Mac, Windows, and various architectures, including x64, ARM, and RISC-V.

“The incredible growth of Eclipse Temurin reflects a strong demand among developers for secure, high-quality, and community-driven open source Java runtimes,” said Thabang Mashologu, vice president, Community and Outreach for the Eclipse Foundation. “The Adoptium Working Group’s efforts have been instrumental in delivering free-to-use, enterprise-ready runtime binaries and expanding the potential use cases for open source Java. Eclipse Temurin is one of the first open source Java distributions to support RISC-V, introducing new opportunities for Java in Industrial IoT and beyond.”

In conjunction with this release, the Working Group has also shared several significant Eclipse Temurin updates and developments:

● Unprecedented Growth and Adoption: Eclipse Temurin is the fastest-growing open source Java SE runtime, currently exceeding 23 million downloads per month and more than 380 million downloads to date. A recent independent report (New Relic, State of the Java Ecosystem, April 2024) confirms Temurin momentum with 50% year-over-year growth and representing 18% of the Java market as the second most popular JDK vendor.

● Security Enhancements: Eclipse Temurin is building a secure OpenJDK distribution and pioneering software supply chain security practices. Nominated platform builds are independently verified, and include a comprehensive software bill of materials. The Working Group recently launched a case study that highlights this commitment.

● RISC-V Support: Eclipse Temurin now supports RISC-V microprocessors, broadening its applications to embedded technologies, IoT, machine learning, automotive software, and high-performance computing.

Eclipse Temurin, an open source Java SE distribution based on OpenJDK, is available for a wide range of platforms and Java SE versions. There are multiple commercial support options available for Temurin, ensuring Temurin adopters can receive enterprise-grade support coverage for their mission-critical Java workloads. Members of the Adoptium Working Group, including Azul Systems, IBM, Open Elements, and Red Hat, offer this support.