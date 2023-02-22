e2e-assure launches market-first for security monitoring

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

e2e-assure has launched its new Microsoft Teams App. Providing 24/7/365 SOC and MDR services to anyone who is running Microsoft 365 as a minimum, the app allows companies to monitor their environments and can be set up in a matter of minutes, offering better time to value which e2e-assure sees as critical for today’s clients.

e2e-assure is the first cybersecurity company to offer a Microsoft validated Teams App. It provides SOC and MDR opportunities to companies who may have previously been put off due to cost constraints.

Microsoft ISV AAA approved, e2e’s new Teams app provides Security Managers, CISOs and CIOs with instant visibility of their cybersecurity alerts, enabling them to take immediate action.

The app has already created a stir following beta testing.