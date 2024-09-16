e2e-assure has appointed Mike Upton as Head of Public Sector

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Managed Threat Detection & Response provider, e2e-assure, has appointed Mike Upton as Head of Public Sector. Mike will drive e2e-assure’s strategic offering to UK Public Sector customers, by providing cutting edge solutions that neutralise inbound threats, and enhance cyber preparedness.

Bringing over 20 years’ experience in the Public Sector, including positions at NCC Group and Capita, Mike will significantly strengthen commercial capabilities across the Public Sector division and continue the provider’s upward trajectory of success.

During a time when Local and Central Government, Healthcare, Education, Emergency Services and the wider Public Sector is increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks, due to the critical infrastructure involved and volume of citizen data captured, the need to protect against leading threat actors and sophisticated attacks remain vital.

e2e-assure’s Outsourcing Cyber Security in 2024 report, found that 77% of Healthcare organisations have experienced a cyber attack and 50% of cyber security providers are not implementing proactive measures, such as Threat Hunting.