DoControl introduces Identity Threat Detection and Response

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

DoControl introduces its latest advancements with the release of two critical product capabilities: Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) and SaaS Misconfigurations Management. These additions fortify DoControl’s position as a leader in providing comprehensive SaaS security solutions, enabling organizations to proactively protect their sensitive SaaS data from evolving threats in the digital landscape.

DoControl’s Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) offers a comprehensive solution for managing identity-related risks. DoControl establishes a robust identity security posture by assessing the risk profile for each identity, drawing insights from aggregated data and signals encompassing access patterns, user permissions, and relevant business context from multiple sources, such as: HRIS,IdP and SaaS applications. DoControl is the sole SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution that correlates data exposure information to each identity, providing unparalleled visibility and control over organizational security landscapes.

Leveraging sophisticated data benchmarking capabilities, DoControl compares each identity to personal and department access and data exposure patterns, issuing alerts on deviations from normal activity. In response to identified threats, DoControl enables swift and targeted actions, including user-based data exposure remediations and IAM-based remediations on the user level. This integrated approach empowers organizations to proactively address identity-related risks and maintain a resilient security posture in today’s dynamic threat landscape.

SaaS Misconfigurations Management

Attackers exploit weak configuration settings to gain unauthorized access to sensitive data, leading to devastating breaches. DoControl’s SaaS Misconfigurations Management empowers organizations to tackle this challenge head-on by offering misconfiguration mapping and prioritization. This includes the identification and categorization of misconfigurations across SaaS applications, segmented by application, security domain, and level of impact.

DoControl compliance checks ensure continuous monitoring of security settings against regulatory frameworks, best practices, and standards such as CIS, providing guided remediation steps for each misconfiguration. Automated enforcement further strengthens security measures, with policy workflows for notifications and remediation triggered upon detection of misconfiguration events. These streamlined operations minimize response times and enhance overall security posture.