DoControl Integrates Google Workspace Labels

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

DoControl announces its integration with Google Workspace Labels, to discover, understand, and protect sensitive data in Google Drive. The integration catalogs Google DLP, Vault, and Self-Service Labels across My Drive and Shared Drive. This aggregation of Google Labels, HRIS/IDP metadata, and end-user activity gives DoControl the context needed to protect sensitive data, mitigate insider threats, and stop data breaches.

Google Workspace customers use Google DLP, Google Vault, or Self-service Labels, to classify data into different internal sensitivity levels, PII, PCI, PHI, etc. This helps warn and educate end-users when collaborating on sensitive data internally and externally. For security teams, Google Labels help discover sensitive data across My Drive and Shared Drive. DoControl now enriches its Google Drive files inventory with all types of Google Labels so that customers can correlate between user behavior, usage, exposure levels, and data sensitivity to detect and respond to data exfiltration use cases.

DoControl’s platform supports file storage, collaboration, and communication SaaS applications with the likes of Google Drive, Sharepoint, OneDrive, Slack, Salesforce, Box, and more. The company is working with top enterprise customers to secure sensitive data in the terabytes, across the financial services, technology, retail, and media industries.

In its latest industry data report, DoControl found that one out of six employees shares data with their personal account, a 49% increase in sensitive data exposed company-wide, and 21,000 new files exposed externally every week. By integrating Google Labels findings, DoControl helps Google Workspace customers isolate sensitive data and prevent its exposure to unauthorized personnel from within or outside the company.