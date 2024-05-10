DMF Lighting Welcomes Ellie Doherty As New Western Regional Sales Manager

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Passionate about lighting design, lighting fixtures, and lighting control engineering, Doherty’s goal is to utilize her expertise in intelligent lighting to make lighting easy and exciting for dealers. She is a dynamic, success-driven, and highly motivated professional with extensive experience in all facets of specification and engineering lighting design layouts. Ellie has completed HTSA’s Lighting Levels I, II, and III courses after earning the American Lighting Association’s Lighting Specialist certification. Her experience includes extensive interaction with the design-build community; presenting to architects, builders, and interior designers; and working with homeowners to deliver luxury lighting solutions.

Doherty’s career highlights include her most recent responsibilities as Director of Sales for the Lighting Division at Powerfull Systems, a Los Angeles-based custom integration firm contributing to exponential growth in the lighting category. Previously, she held the position of Automated Lighting and Shades Specialist with Doherty Design Group and TriPhase Technologies in Indianapolis following her success in the position as a sales representative for the Lutron Electronics’ Serena Shades team.