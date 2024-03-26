Dimension Data Rebrands as NTT DATA

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Dimension Data announced that it will be rebranding as NTT DATA from April 1, 2024, in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market. NTT DATA, a leading global IT infrastructure and services company, will introduce its global services to the MEA market through a full stack of services and innovation across consulting, applications, infrastructure, connectivity, and operations offering clients the assurance of partnering with a globally recognised and respected technology provider.

Under the NTT DATA brand, Dimension Data will maintain its commitment to local markets while gaining access to a broader range of global resources. By leveraging global best practice, NTT DATA will now offer a richer portfolio of services and tailored industry solutions from retail to financial services, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, mining, and more. This includes an expanded portfolio of digital assets, innovative technologies, and industry-specific solutions, empowering the company to address evolving client needs with precision and agility.

As Dimension Data embarks on its journey as NTT DATA, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction and is primed to lead the charge in delivering transformative technology solutions that drive success for businesses across the globe.