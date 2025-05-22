Diligent Acquires Vault

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Diligent announced its acquisition of Vault, an AI-powered ethics and compliance solution that empowers organizations to foster a speak-up culture, mitigate misconduct risks, and strengthen compliance. Recognizing the limitations of outdated ethics and compliance systems, this acquisition signifies a move toward a new era of proactive integrity. By integrating Vault’s cutting-edge Speak Up technology into Diligent’s GRC platform, organizations can detect risks earlier, respond faster, and build greater trust among employees and stakeholders.

Vault’s AI-first technology expands Diligent’s ability to serve global enterprises with localized compliance features, multilingual reporting channels, and assistance with adhering to global regulations. By setting the standard for seamless, intuitive, and effective compliance tools, Vault empowers employees to report concerns safely while providing organizations with the investigation suite and insights needed to drive meaningful change.

This acquisition marks the beginning of a new chapter in ethics and compliance technology, strengthening employee trust and engagement by ensuring safe, confidential, and user-friendly reporting channels like mobile apps, web platforms, and AI-powered hotlines. Organizations now have a 360-degree compliance and ethics solution through end-to-end visibility into misconduct trends, making compliance programs more effective and defensible.

This announcement comes on the heels of Diligent’s acquisition of Spark Compliance, a leading global company specializing in ethics and compliance program design, earlier this year. This strategic acquisition of Vault underscores Diligent’s commitment to leveraging AI technology to arm GRC professionals with best-in-class solutions to truly clarify risk and elevate governance.

District Capital Partners served as the financial advisor, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as the legal advisor to Diligent. Raz. Dlugin & Co. served as the legal advisor to Vault.