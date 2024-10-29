Digital Science boosts support for research institutions with upgrade to Dimensions Research Security

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Digital Science announces improved support for research security with an important upgrade to its Dimensions Research Security dashboard app. The upgrade comes at a time of growing awareness among research institutions, governments and funding bodies of the need to secure research IP, scrutinize the integrity of research collaborations, and protect against foreign influence.

Worldwide, there has been an increasing number of mandates from funding bodies and government agencies – including the National Science Foundation’s Research Security guidelines, directives from the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, and the EU Member States’ recommendations on research security – requiring institutions to safeguard their research.

Dimensions Research Security – what’s new

The update is designed to better support research security and compliance, helping to make compliance reviews faster, more transparent, and easily documented, and assisting collaborations within institutions.

Features include:

• Streamlined dashboard: Access all compliance data in one place, making reviews more efficient and less time-consuming

• Shareable, comprehensive reports: Print reports to PDF or export as .csv with full context—time-stamped and complete with parameters applied

• Document reviews: Retain point-in-time documentation of reviews with custom parameters

• Audit-ready recordkeeping: Each researcher query now includes applied filters and a timestamp, creating a clear, traceable audit trail to support institutional compliance reviews

Partnering with the research community