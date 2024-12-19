DigiCert ONE Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert announced that DigiCert ONE solutions are now available for purchase through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, offering customers and partners an efficient way to access DigiCert’s digital trust solutions.

With DigiCert ONE now listed on Azure Marketplace, customers gain streamlined access to DigiCert’s comprehensive platform for managing digital certificates and securing data and devices at scale. This partnership simplifies purchasing and licensing, enabling organizations to integrate DigiCert solutions into their existing Azure infrastructure quickly and easily.

Availability of DigiCert ONE on Microsoft Azure Marketplace provides the following for customers:

• Convenience: Purchasing DigiCert ONE through Azure Marketplace integrates seamlessly with existing Azure billing and infrastructure.

• Efficiency: Simplified buying and deployment reduce time-to-value for securing and managing digital trust solutions.

• Scalability: DigiCert ONE’s advanced capabilities align with the flexibility and power of Azure to meet the needs of enterprises of any size.

DigiCert ONE offers a modernized, scalable approach to managing the entire lifecycle of digital certificates and public key infrastructure (PKI). By leveraging DigiCert ONE on Azure Marketplace, organizations can enhance their security posture while simplifying their procurement processes.