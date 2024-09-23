DigiCert Completes Acquisition of Vercara

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), Crosspoint Capital Partners L.P. (“Crosspoint”), and TA Associates Management L.P. (“TA”), today announced it has completed its acquisition of Vercara, a leader in cloud-based services that secure the online experience, including managed authoritative Domain Name System (DNS) and Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) security offerings that protect organizations’ networks and applications. The acquisition expands DigiCert’s capabilities to protect organizations of all sizes from the growing number of cyberattacks organizations experience each day.

The acquisition of Vercara complements DigiCert’s core PKI and certificate management infrastructure that protects and authenticates people, websites, content, software, and devices. Vercara’s industry-recognized UltraDNS product is an enterprise-grade managed authoritative DNS service that securely delivers fast and accurate query responses to websites and other vital online assets, ensuring 100% website availability along with built-in security for superior protection. Vercara’s UltraDDoS Protect, UltraWAF, UltraAPI, and UltraEdge solutions provide layers of protection for organizations’ web applications and infrastructure. By combining with Vercara, DigiCert will be positioned to provide customers with a unified DNS and certificate management experience, including more efficient domain control validation and simplified DNS configuration.