DigiCert Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert announced new additions to its executive leadership team with the appointments of Jugnu Bhatia as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Dave Packer as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

With extensive experience in leading corporate and operational finance for both private and publicly traded companies, Bhatia joins DigiCert from Zscaler, Inc., where he most recently served as SVP, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer. During his eight-year tenure, Zscaler grew from a private company to a NASDAQ-100 company, scaling from $100 million in ARR to more than $2 billion in ARR. Prior to Zscaler, Bhatia spent nearly 20 years in finance, strategy, and operational roles with organizations such as Oracle and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he also served industry leading clients like Cisco, Agilent, and Sony.

Packer brings to DigiCert more than 30 years of tech industry experience spanning leadership roles in sales, field operations, alliances, professional services, customer success, and support. Drawing from his diverse background in ERP, security, and data management, he will lead DigiCert’s go-to-market expansion efforts to capitalize on the massive market opportunity in digital trust. Prior to DigiCert, Packer led Worldwide Field Operations at Matillion, as well as Ping Identity and E2open—both of which had successful IPOs.