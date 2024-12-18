DigiCert announced the release of its open-source Domain Control Validation (DCV) library

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert announced the release of its open-source Domain Control Validation (DCV) library, building on its contributions to the PKI community. The release of the new library is designed to strengthen the domain validation process and reduce errors in certificate issuance. This latest release joins pkilint, another open-source tool from DigiCert that ensures certificates are accurate and comply with standards.

The DCV process is critical for ensuring that only the proven owner of a domain can be issued a certificate for it. Until now, many CAs have had to develop their own proprietary code to meet compliance requirements—a task that can be resource-intensive and inconsistent. DigiCert’s open-source library solves this problem by providing a pre-vetted, standards-compliant solution that raises the bar for industry transparency and security.

Key Benefits of the Open-Source DCV Library:

• Compliant DCV Practices: Offers CAs a robust, pre-built solution for performing domain control validation in alignment with industry standards, eliminating the need to create and maintain proprietary code.

• Enhanced Transparency: Open access allows the global community to review, test, and validate the code, fostering trust and collaboration.

• Community-Driven Hardening: Public scrutiny will identify and mitigate vulnerabilities, further strengthening the library’s security and efficiency for DigiCert and other users.

The release of DigiCert’s DCV library is an industry first for the certificate authority ecosystem. While open-source PKI solutions are not new, no organization has specifically open-sourced a dedicated DCV library until now. This initiative addresses two critical challenges:

1. Accessible, Scalable Implementation: The library provides developers with an open, transparent, and scalable solution for domain control validation. Many certificate authorities lack the resources to develop and maintain a robust, field-tested implementation of this critical digital trust process, making the library an invaluable option.

2. Enhanced Security Through Community Scrutiny: As the first open-source DCV implementation, the library invites widespread industry scrutiny, enabling vulnerabilities and other bugs to be identified and addressed more quickly. Closed-source implementations often leave risks undetected for years due to limited testing resources. By fostering collaboration and accountability, this initiative strengthens digital trust across the ecosystem, incentivizing CAs and developers to ensure the library meets the highest standards of quality and security.

Expanding our commitment to the Web PKI community

The open-source DCV library builds on DigiCert’s legacy of leadership in advancing transparency and best practices within the Web PKI space. Just as DigiCert has enhanced trust through innovations like Certificate Transparency and pkilint, this initiative represents another step forward in safeguarding the integrity of the internet.

Download today

CAs and developers can strengthen their compliance and security standards by downloading and testing DigiCert’s DCV library today