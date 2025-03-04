Device Authority has launched its KeyScaler Discovery tool

Device Authority has announced the launch of its KeyScaler Discovery tool, designed to transform how enterprises secure their IoT networks. Free for a limited period and designed for ease of use, the tool offers a streamlined way for IT teams to uncover risks associated with their unmanaged devices and address them efficiently.

Device Authority, global leaders in IoT security and identity management, developed the tool to address the growing complexity of enterprise IoT networks. Unlike other discovery tools, teams can reveal every unmanaged device on their IoT networks, through a simple interface, along with each device’s IP address, MAC address, open ports, and identify software packages running on the device. Poorly secured access ports open devices up to malicious remote access, with serious consequences for entire networks.

Additional plug-in features enable teams to check each device for HTTP servers and to uncover important vulnerabilities where the Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificates are either non-existent, already expired, or have excessive validity periods. TLS certificates need to be renewed regularly to ensure they are technically up-to-date, authentic and free of compromise so that the device is secure and safe to use.

The discovery tool provides a practical solution for organizations seeking to identify devices within their IoT networks and address hidden vulnerabilities. Complementary solutions like Device Authority’s cloud-based KSaaS (KeyScaler-as-a-Service) offer advanced automation to streamline device lifecycle management, authentication, and zero trust implementation. These tools reduce the operational burden on IT teams, enabling them to focus on higher-value strategic priorities.

Device Authority has plans to further develop the tool in the coming months to enhance Edge security and provide additional optional plug-ins to continue to enrich the intelligence that can be provided around each device.